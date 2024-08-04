UP: 7 killed, over 20 injured after double-decker bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Damaged bus at the accident site

In a tragic road accident, seven people lost their lives while over 20 got injured on Sunday after a double-decker bus collided with a car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The unfortunate incident happened at around 12:30 am while the bus was en route to Delhi from Raebarelli.

The police reached the spot soon after the accident. Around 20-25 people were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Speaking about the accident SSP Etawah Sanjay Kumar Verma said, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died."

He said that the car was going from Agra to Lucknow and the driver fell asleep due to which, it crossed the lane and collided with the bus. After the collision, the bus driver lost balance and the bus veered off the expressway and fell into the gorge. All the COs, SDMs among other officials were present on the site, he added. SSP Verma said that the administration is taking measures to facilitate the victims as per requirement. For those who were on their way to Delhi, their further journey was arranged by facilitating them in the passing buses while those who wanted to return to Agra or Lucknow were sent back.

Earlier on July 30, the car of Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi's son also met with an accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj. Nandi's son was driving the Mercedes Benz and was travelling with his wife. In Tirwa area, the driver lost control and the car overturned after it collided with a divider.

ALSO READ | UP Cabinet Minister's son, daughter-in-law injured in car accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway | VIDEO