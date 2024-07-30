UP Cabinet Minister's son, daughter-in-law injured in car accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister's son and daughter-in-law were injured in a car accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

In a serious road accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, the car of Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi’s son and daughter-in-law was extensively damaged. The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Tirwa area, at 194 kilometre. Nandi’s son was driving a Mercedes-Benz when the vehicle lost control, collided with a divider, and overturned. The impact was severe, causing the car to be badly damaged, with parts scattered and the left tyre completely separated from the vehicle.

Following the accident, both the son and daughter-in-law were hospitalised in Lucknow and are currently receiving medical treatment. The police reported that the car was traveling from Lucknow to Agra when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses suggested that the slippery road conditions, possibly due to rain, might have contributed to the accident. Locals alerted the police and helped rescue the injured from the wrecked car.

Nand Gopal Nandi serves as the Industrial Development Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.