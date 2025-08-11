UP: 19-year-old booked for rape, abduction and forcible religious conversion of Hindu girl According to SHO Amit Kumar Sharma, the accused admitted to have lured the girl to take her to Mumbai. There, he allegedly forced her to convert, raped her and even changed her name to Rehana Khatoon. He also obtained an Aadhaar card in her new name.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man on the charges of rape, kidnapping and forcibly converting a 17-year-old Hindu girl, PTI reported. The incident took place in Kushinagar district.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint on August 4, stating that Samsuddin Ansari, a resident of Kasya, had abducted her daughter. Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra formed special teams to track down the accused.

Accused nabbed

The girl was rescued on Sunday and Ansari was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 64 (punishment for rape), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 318(4) (cheating ), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, the POCSO Act and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

According to SHO Amit Kumar Sharma, the accused admitted to have lured the girl to take her to Mumbai. There, he allegedly forced her to convert, raped her and even changed her name to Rehana Khatoon. He also obtained an Aadhaar card in her new name.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

Man book over forcible conversion, pushing girl to prostitution

Earlier in July, a Muslim man was booked for allegedly luring a Hindu woman through social media by posing as a Hindu. He allegedly converted her to Islam forcibly and made her eat beef. The girl was then pushed into prostitution, PTI reported citing officials.

“The victim, a woman from Kolkata with no family, has alleged that she had come to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand for work. A year ago, she connected with a man on a social media platform who identified himself as 'Rajveer' and claimed to be Hindu. She alleged that he established a relationship under the pretext of marriage, and even put 'sindoor' on her forehead, declaring her his wife," the news agency quoted Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh as saying.