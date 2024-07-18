Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV First video of Dibrugarh Express train accident in UP's Gonda surfaces | WATCH

The Dibrugarh Express, traveling from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh, derailed near Jhilaahi Railway Station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Initial reports indicate that 10 to 12 coaches went off the tracks. The AC coaches of the Dibrugarh Express suffered significant damage in the accident, causing panic among passengers. As the train derailed, passengers screamed in fear and rushed to exit the train once it came to a stop. Emergency rescue teams from Gonda have been dispatched to the site to assist.

Train number 15904, the Dibrugarh Express, was on its regular route from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh. The derailment occurred between Gonda and Jhilaahi near Pikora. Details on the number of injuries or casualties have yet to be confirmed. Four AC coaches are reported to be involved in the accident.