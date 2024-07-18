Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dibrugarh Express train accident: Helpline numbers issued, check here

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, causing the deaths of four passengers and injuries to several others. The incident occurred between Gonda and Jhilaahi, near Pikaura. Emergency rescue teams have been dispatched to the site for relief operations. Passengers were seen standing by the tracks with their luggage, and visuals show derailed coaches, including one flipped on its side.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers following the derailment of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday.

Helpline numbers issued

In response to the derailment, helpline numbers have been established for assistance:

LJN: 8957409292

GD: 8957400965

Commercial Control: 9957555984

Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

Chief Minister's response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured. "Taking cognizance of the train accident in Gonda district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rescue operations

North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh confirmed the commencement of rescue operations. "The medical van of railways has reached the spot and a rescue operation has been started. It happened around 2.37 pm," Singh told ANI.

Monitoring by Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely monitoring the situation. His office stated on X, "HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities."

Background of recent incidents

This incident follows multiple train derailments across the country. On June 17, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, resulting in 15 deaths and around 60 injuries.

