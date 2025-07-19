Sharda University student dies by suicide in hostel, professors accused of harassment, two detained A second-year BDS student at Sharda University died by suicide in her hostel room, leaving behind a note alleging harassment by professors, sparking student protests and a police investigation.

New Delhi:

A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Sharda University in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park police station area died by suicide on Friday evening, reportedly hanging herself in her room at the Mandela Girls' Hostel. The incident, which occurred around 7 PM, has led to significant unrest among students and the detention of two individuals in connection with the case.

Suicide in hostel room, suicide note found

The deceased student was found dead on the 12th floor of the Mandela Girls' Hostel. A suicide note recovered near her body reportedly accuses two professors and the university management of mental harassment. Police have taken two individuals into custody for questioning as the investigation progresses.

Student protests and allegations of pressure

Following the tragic news, other students at the university staged a strong protest, alleging that they are also subjected to mental pressure. Students raised slogans against the university administration late into the night and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

It has been reported that the deceased student was particularly distressed after being accused of forging signatures. Students also criticised the police for alleged negligence, leading to altercations with law enforcement officials. The police eventually managed to pacify the protesting students.

University promises action

Following the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sharda University issued a statement saying, “A tragic case of suicide involving a student has occurred at Sharda University. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. We want to assure everyone that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty. Two faculty members named in the allegations have been suspended with immediate effect. A high-level committee has been formed, and based on its findings, the university will take the harshest possible disciplinary action against those responsible.”

Police initiate investigation, two detained

ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, "On July 18, 2025, Knowledge Park police station received information that a female student had committed suicide by hanging herself in a hostel at Sharda University. Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The family members have also arrived. As per their complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections. Two accused have been taken into custody for questioning. The students were agitated regarding the Sharda University administration, but they have been calmed down. The situation is under control. Further action is being taken."

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a detailed probe is underway, Mr Kumar said. "The woman's family and her classmates have been assured of a swift and transparent investigation," he said.

The incident has cast a shadow over the university, raising serious concerns about student well-being and the environment within the institution. Police continue to investigate the allegations made in the suicide note