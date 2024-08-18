20-year-old B Tech student dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ghaziabad suicide: A 20-year-old B Tech second-year student allegedly took his own life on Sunday by jumping from the platform of a rapid rail station in the Muradnagar area, police said. The student, identified as Keshav, from Bahadurgarh-Jhajjar in Haryana, had left his hostel on Saturday evening, telling his friends he was going home, according to DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

At 4 pm, Keshav, a computer science student, arrived at the Muradnagar rapid rail station. He bought a ticket for Ghaziabad and, after reaching the platform, wandered around before approaching the edge and jumping over the railings, according to police.

Bystanders quickly took him to the community health centre in Muradnagar, where doctors declared him dead. The student's body was sent for a postmortem, and his family was notified.

Authorities reported that no suicide note was found and no complaint has been filed by his relatives so far. DCP Tiwari stated that appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is lodged.

AIIMS doctor ends life with drug overdose

Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS Delhi allegedly died by suicide today (August 18). Dr Raj Ghonia, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house in the Gautam Nagar area, police said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, however, Ghonia did not blame anyone in it, they added. Ghoniya was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead. He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

Dr Raj Ghonia's wife is a Senior Resident (SR) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and works in the Microbiological Department. She went to Gujarat's Rajpur on July 16. When she was unable to reach her husband by phone, she informed Dr Akansha, who lives on the second floor, about the situation.

It was then that the incident came to light. Dr Raj had recently returned from United States after completing his training about 15 days ago. He had also left a suicide note.

(With PTI inputs)

