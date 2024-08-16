Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Mumbai: Traffic Police saves woman from suicide attempt at Atal Setu bridge | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai news: Traffic officials Lalit Shirsath, Kiran Mhatre, Yash Sonawane, and Mayur Patil rescued the 56-year-old woman from the suicide attempt.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: August 16, 2024 22:40 IST
Mumbai woman suicide, mumbai Traffic Police saves 56 year old woman from suicide attempt at Atal Set
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Traffic Police saves woman from suicide attempt in Atal Setu.

Mumbai news: A sensational video has emerged showing a woman attempting suicide on the Atal Setu Sea Link connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The traffic police managed to stop the woman who was trying to die by suicide with their agility and bravery.

Meanwhile, a man on the road initially saved her from jumping and later the cops managed to stop the 56-year-old woman from dying. 

The Navi Mumbai's Nhava-Sheva Traffic Police unit saved the life of a 56-year-old woman who attempted suicide at around 7:00 pm today (August 16). The woman tried to jump into the sea from a flyover on the route from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. She is a resident of the Mulund area in Mumbai. 

Earlier, in July, a 38-year-old engineer had also committed suicide by jumping from the Atal Setu.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

