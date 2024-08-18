Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: 34-year-old AIIMS doctor ends life with drug overdose, police recover suicide note

Delhi news: The neurosurgeon reportedly ended his life by drug overdose. According to police sources, he was facing certain marital issues and had some disputes with his wife. His spouse had gone to her parents' house for Raksha Bandhan, and after that, the neurosurgeon took his life at their home.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 18, 2024 17:18 IST
Delhi: 34-year-old AIIMS doctor ends life with drug overdose.

Delhi news: A doctor of AIIMS Delhi has died by suicide today (August 18). The 34-year-old doctor who worked in the Neurosurgery Department at AIIMS Delhi, was found dead at his residence in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area. The cause of the suicide has not been ascertained yet and Delhi Police are investigating the case.

Dr Raj Ghonia is the name of the deceased doctor. His wife is a Senior Resident (SR) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and works in the Microbiological Department. She went to Gujarat's Rajpur on July 16. When she was unable to reach her husband by phone, she informed Dr Akansha, who lives on the second floor, about the situation. 

It was then that the incident came to light. Dr Raj had recently returned from United States after completing his training about 15 days ago. He had also left a suicide note.

Suicide letter of doctor 

The doctor wrote a suicide note- "This is my own wish, I blame no one for this and this is nobody's fault so please do not harass anyone and please respect my wish be happy".

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur) 

