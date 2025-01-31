Sambhal violence case: Local court rejects bail pleas of 15 accused citing this reason | details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image shows a group of arrested people in connection with the Sambhal violence case.

Sambhal violence update: A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of 15 accused in connection with the riots that broke out during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid last year. The violence, which erupted on November 24, 2024, led to the death of four people and left several others injured. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the mosque’s site, triggering tensions in the area.

Additional District Judge (ADJ)-II Nirbhay Narayan Singh heard the bail petitions but denied relief to the accused, citing strong evidence presented in court. Government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini confirmed the development, stating that the court found the material evidence against the accused substantial enough to warrant a continued judicial process.

"All the accused were identified in CCTV footage and were named in the FIR by the complainant. Despite prohibitory orders in place, they were part of the mob that was asked to disperse. However, they refused and instead attacked the police with stones and firearms," Saini said, quoting the judgment. "Several civilians were killed, and about 25 policemen were injured in the incident. Government vehicles were torched and police equipment, including magazines and rubber bullets, was looted," Saini added.

Court reviewed case records

The court reviewed the case records, including evidence from the case registered at Sambhal police station, involving 13 accused -- Amir, Sameer, Yaqub, Sajauddin, Mohammad Rehan, Mohammad Ali, Shariq, Naim, Mohammad Gulfam, Mohammad Salim, Tahzeeb, Mohammad Firoz, and Mohammad Shadab. Bail applications for all of them were rejected. Similarly, in a case registered at Nakhasa police station, the court denied bail to accused Rukayya and Farhana, officials said.

On November 19, the local court passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple. On November 24, during a second round of survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to the violence.

