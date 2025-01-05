Sambhal violence: History-sheeter who shot at Circle Officer arrested from Delhi's Seelampur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Protestor pelting stone at police during Sambhal violence

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed the accused who shot at Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary during the Sambhal violence. He has been arrested from Delhi's Seelampur. The police said that soon after the violence on November 23, the accused identified as Salim fled to Delhi.

According to the information, Salim was trying to surrender in front of the court in Sambhal but the police arrested him before that. The police have also recovered a 12-bore pistol, five live cartridges and one used cartridge. As per the police, he looted five such pistols from the police during the violence. So far investigations reveal that Salim is a historysheeter. With his arrest, the police have arrested 51 accused in the Sambhal violence case.

(Reported by: Rohit)