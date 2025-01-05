Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
  Sambhal violence: History-sheeter who shot at Circle Officer arrested from Delhi's Seelampur

Sambhal violence: History-sheeter who shot at Circle Officer arrested from Delhi's Seelampur

Violence in Sambhal erupted during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 leaving four people dead while police officials were also injured. The police have so far arrested 51 individuals.

Published : Jan 05, 2025 18:22 IST
Sambhal violence
Image Source : PTI/FILE Protestor pelting stone at police during Sambhal violence

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed the accused who shot at Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary during the Sambhal violence. He has been arrested from Delhi's Seelampur. The police said that soon after the violence on November 23, the accused identified as Salim fled to Delhi.

According to the information, Salim was trying to surrender in front of the court in Sambhal but the police arrested him before that. The police have also recovered a 12-bore pistol, five live cartridges and one used cartridge. As per the police, he looted five such pistols from the police during the violence. So far investigations reveal that Salim is a historysheeter. With his arrest, the police have arrested 51 accused in the Sambhal violence case.

(Reported by: Rohit)

