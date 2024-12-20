Sambhal: ASI team undertakes survey at five shrines, 19 wells, to submit report soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sambhal: ASI team undertakes survey at five shrines.

A four-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertook survey at five shrines, 19 wells in the area. The ASI survey took almost 8-10 hours and the ancient temple that was opened was also surveyed.

Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya gave details, saying, " It was a 4-member team. In Sambhal, 5 'teerth' and 19 wells were monitored by ASI...the new temple that was found was also monitored. Survey took place 8-10 hours...the ancient temple that was opened was also surveyed...ASI will submit its report to us...total around 24 areas were surveyed..."

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team visited the violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The team reached Moradabad on Thursday. According to sources, the team may commence carbon dating at an ancient Shiva temple following Friday prayers.

Notably, the visit of the ASI team is part of an ongoing investigation, with the ASI team set to conduct scientific tests to determine the historical timeline of the site. Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.

The development comes after the Sambhal district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating of the Bhasma Shankar temple, including a well there, days after the reopening of the temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said that all roads leading to the temple have been covered with CCTV cameras and a control room is also being set up there.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple that reopened on Saturday after 42 years. SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure."

She added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary revealed that the temple was discovered during an inspection related to encroachment complaints. "We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary told ANI.