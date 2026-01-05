Sambhal administration in UP conducts drive against electricity theft in Rai Satti area | Video A large police force, led by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, launched raids in the Rai Satti police station area.

Sambhal:

Sambhal police and administration on Monday carried out raids against electricity theft in Rai Satti area of ​​Sambhal. All officers and employees of the electricity department are involved in the raids against electricity theft in the area.

Police, administration launch raids in Rai Satti area

SP of Sambhal KK Bishnoi said the crackdown on electricity theft was launched after complaints of a 51 percent loss due to theft.

Raids conducted based on intelligence inputs

In the early morning hours on Monday, Sambhal police, administration, and the electricity department conducted a raid in the Rai Satti area of ​​Sambhal based on intelligence regarding electricity theft.

Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi, DM Rajendra Pansia, and the electricity department team went on foot through the streets to conduct raids. They knocked on the door of a house belonging to a man named Asif, based on information about electricity theft.

Electricity was being stolen openly in the area

In a large three-story building, electricity was being stolen openly by illegally tapping into the power lines from the outside pole, and this stolen electricity was being supplied to 40 to 50 houses. The electricity department disconnected the wires. There was a previous case of electricity theft against them, and their meters had been removed.

A view of the entire building from the outside showed that many CCTV cameras have been installed so that they would be alerted if any raid takes place. The street was covered with a roof, and a private electricity distribution system has been created. A case will now be filed, and action will be taken.

