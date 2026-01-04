Uttar Pradesh: Massive anti-encroachment drive launched in Sambhal; notices issued | VIDEO The drive was launched on Saturday and continued on Sunday after the authorities conducted land measurement exercise near the Shahi Jama Masjid-Shri Harihar Mandir area in the Kot Purvi locality.

Sambhal:

Authorities have launched a massive anti-encroachment drive on a cemetery land near a disputed religious site in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, said officials on Sunday. The drive was launched on Saturday and continued on Sunday after the authorities conducted land measurement exercise near the Shahi Jama Masjid-Shri Harihar Mandir area in the Kot Purvi locality.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensia said it was a protected land and was allocated to the poor, but a mosque was constructed on it. The matter was taken up to a revenue court, following which 48 individuals were identified as unauthorised occupants and notices were issued to them.

"Following this, these people themselves demolished the structure, and now we are clearing the debris. The land is being given to the people for whom it was intended," Pensia said. "In Sambhal, all encroachments will be demolished, and action will be taken against those who have occupied the land. I appeal to everyone to demolish the structures themselves; otherwise, action will be taken along with imposing fines."

Occupants given 15 days to submit response

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh has said that the illegal occupants have been granted 15 days to submit their response. Once the replies are received, they will be legally examined. If their explanations are unsatisfactory, then action will be taken against them.

Singh also said that initial reports mention 22 houses and shops, but several families were found residing in the area. According to the officials, the complaint alleged that about 4,780 square metres of land under plot number 32/2, located adjacent to the disputed site, had been encroached upon.

The encroachments are believed to be 60 to 65 years old. The revenue department conducted the measurement exercise to determine the extent of the alleged illegal occupation, the officials added.

ALSO READ - Bulldozer action in Sambhal: Illegal marriage hall demolished, mosque given four days for voluntary demolition