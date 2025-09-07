Samajwadi Party sends defamation notice to BJP MLA Ketakee Singh over ‘tap theft’ allegations Uttar Pradesh: Following the defamation allegations, women workers from the Samajwadi Party held a loud and spirited protest outside Ketakee Singh’s residence in Lucknow.

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a defamation notice to Ketakee Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bansdih Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, following her accusation that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stole taps (‘totis’) from the Chief Minister’s residence during his tenure. The accusation, made during a press conference aired on a YouTube channel, triggered a political controversy between the two parties.

Notice accuses Ketakee Singh of malicious defamation

The notice, dated September 5 and sent by Krishna Kanhaiya Pal, national president of the Samajwadi Adhivakta Sabha, states that Ketakee Singh’s allegations were “false,” “misleading,” and “defamatory.” The notice accused her of deliberately arranging the press conference with the intention of maligning Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and current national president of the Samajwadi Party.

Pal demanded a formal apology from the MLA, requiring it to be published in leading national newspapers and broadcast on the same YouTube channel within 15 days. Failure to comply, the party warned, would lead to civil and criminal defamation proceedings.

Protests and tensions escalate outside MLA’s residence

Following the defamation claims, a group of Samajwadi Party women workers protested outside Ketakee Singh’s residence in Lucknow. The protest, allegedly in response to her remarks, was marked by loud demonstrations and attempts to “gift” taps to the MLA as a symbolic gesture referencing her allegations.

Ketakee Singh, who was in Ballia at the time, accused the protesters of vandalising her house and frightening her minor daughter, who skipped school due to the turmoil. She vowed to file a police complaint over the incident.

SP Mahila Sabha leader Neha Yadav stated the protest was a call for accountability on various issues, including law and order, employment, women’s safety, and farmers’ income, besides responding to the ‘tap theft’ accusation.

Political firestorm between BJP and SP

This incident has intensified the long-standing political rivalry between the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh. Ketakee Singh, known for her outspoken statements, sparked outrage with her claims against the SP chief, leading to a fierce contest of words and retaliatory protests. The conflict also highlights the sensitive nature of political discourse in the region, where allegations and counter-allegations often escalate into public demonstrations and legal notices.