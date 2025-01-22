National anthem in Lucknow on January 26: City to pause for 52 seconds on Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lucknow: A rush of visitors near the iconic Rumi Darwaza and Bada Imambara.

On January 26, 2024, Lucknow will observe a unique event as the entire city will come to a standstill for 52 seconds to honor the national anthem. At exactly 10:00 AM, all the traffic signals in the city will turn red simultaneously, halting traffic across major intersections. To alert citizens, a siren will sound five minutes before the anthem begins.

The national anthem will be broadcasted city-wide through LED screens, public announcement systems, and the ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) deployed in various parts of the city, including the Smart City areas. Each major intersection will have a police officer assigned as the nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination during the event.

This initiative is aimed at fostering national unity and pride across the city on Republic Day.