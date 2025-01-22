Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. National anthem in Lucknow on January 26: City to pause for 52 seconds on Republic Day

National anthem in Lucknow on January 26: City to pause for 52 seconds on Republic Day

On January 26, 2024, Lucknow will come to a standstill for 52 seconds to honour the national anthem. All traffic signals will turn red, and the anthem will be broadcast across the city via LED screens and public systems. The unique initiative is designed to unite the city on Republic Day.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Lucknow
Published : Jan 22, 2025 21:15 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 21:16 IST
Republic Day 2025 Nationwide anthem
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lucknow: A rush of visitors near the iconic Rumi Darwaza and Bada Imambara.

On January 26, 2024, Lucknow will observe a unique event as the entire city will come to a standstill for 52 seconds to honor the national anthem. At exactly 10:00 AM, all the traffic signals in the city will turn red simultaneously, halting traffic across major intersections. To alert citizens, a siren will sound five minutes before the anthem begins.

The national anthem will be broadcasted city-wide through LED screens, public announcement systems, and the ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) deployed in various parts of the city, including the Smart City areas. Each major intersection will have a police officer assigned as the nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination during the event.

This initiative is aimed at fostering national unity and pride across the city on Republic Day.

