Jalgaon: 11 dead after passengers jumped off from Pushpak Express, run over by Karnataka Express

Jalgaon: Many dead after passengers, who jumped off from Pushpak Express, run over by Karnataka Express

In a tragic incident at Pachora Railway Station in Jalgaon district, five passengers lost their lives and more than 35 injured after pulling the alarm chain (ACP) on the Pushpak Express, attempted to disembark from the moving train following a false rumor of a fire on the train. The panic ensued when some passengers raised an alarm about a potential fire, prompting others to leap off the moving train in fear. Tragically, some of them landed on an adjacent track, where they were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was passing by at the same time.

Reports suggested that the train was issued a caution order due to ongoing track work in the area. As the brakes were applied, sparks emerged from the wheels, leading to rumors that the train had caught fire.

Panic spread rapidly among the passengers, prompting some to jump off the moving train in fear. Tragically, around a dozen passengers landed on an adjacent track and were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was approaching simultaneously. At least 30 to 40 others, who also jumped from the train, suffered injuries.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby rural hospital for medical treatment. Senior railway officials and local authorities have reached the site to manage rescue efforts and investigate the incident.

Following the tragic incident at Pachora Railway Station, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) from Bhusawal has left for the accident site to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The railway's Senior Section Engineer, along with local administration officials, has already reached the location to assess the situation and coordinate emergency measures.

State government officials and rescue teams have also arrived at the scene to assist in the ongoing relief efforts. Authorities are working to manage the aftermath of the incident and ensure proper medical care for those affected.

Authorities rushed to the scene to provide emergency assistance and investigate the incident. Efforts are underway to confirm the number of casualties and identify those involved. Officials are also probing the source of the false fire alarm and ensuring measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as investigations continue.