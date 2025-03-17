Ram Temple Trust paid this much in taxes over five years | Check surprising amount In the last year, Ayodhya recorded 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore visiting the Ram temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid approximately Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the last five years amid the rise in religious tourism in the region. Trust Secretary Champat Rai said on Sunday said that the amount was paid between February 5, 2020, and February 5, 2025.

Out of the total Rs 400 crore paid in taxes, Rs 270 crore was contributed as Goods and Services Tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax heads, he said.

Rai further mentioned that the trust's financial records undergo regular audits by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Ayodhya witnessed a tenfold increase in tourists

He said that Ayodhya has seen a tenfold surge in devotees and tourists, evolving into a major religious tourism hub and creating employment opportunities for locals. During the Mahakumbh, 1.26 crore devotees visited the city. In the last year alone, Ayodhya recorded 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore offering prayers at the Ram temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was established in 2020 to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict that cleared the way for the temple.

Notably, the Ram Mandir at the Janm Bhoomi in Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22, 2024, after a long legal battle. Prime Minister Modi performed the consecration ceremony. The event saw participation from religious leaders, political figures, and dignitaries from across the country.

Built at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the temple has since emerged as a significant religious and cultural landmark, attracting millions of devotees.

