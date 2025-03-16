UP BJP Jila Adhyaksh List Out: BJP announces district presidents' names in Uttar Pradesh, check full list here

UP BJP District President Names: After nearly two months of internal deliberations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its district presidents in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the party is yet to declare appointments in some districts. The announcements have been made by district election officers, marking a shift from the usual practice of releasing a consolidated list from Lucknow. The announcements coincided with the BJP’s statewide celebrations of “Organisation Festival 2025.
In Lucknow, the party appointed Anand Dwivedi as the new Metropolitan President. Rajya Sabha MP Naveen Jain, serving as the election officer for Lucknow, also announced the new district president for the city. In Agra, the BJP named both metropolitan and district presidents—Rajkumar Gupta was appointed as the Metropolitan President, while Prashant Poonia was named District President. The announcement sparked celebrations at the party’s Braj region office, including a fireworks display.
In Moradabad, Akash Pal has been reappointed as District President. Girish Bhandula, a textile trader and party leader, has been appointed as the Metropolitan President. In Firozabad, Satish Diwakar has been appointed as the new Metropolitan President. However, the district president post remains unchanged, with Uday Pratap Singh continuing in the role.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all newly appointed district and metropolitan presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh! I am confident that all of you will further strengthen the organisation by upholding the BJP’s policies and principles, and will contribute to advancing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mission of security and good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Wishing you all a bright and successful tenure!”
So far, the BJP has announced district presidents for 68 out of 98 organisational districts in the state. The remaining appointments are expected to be declared soon.
Full list of district-wise BJP Presidents in Uttar Pradesh:
- Bulandshahr – Vikas Chauhan (Repeat)
- Etawah – Annu Gupta
- Ghazipur – Om Prakash Rai
- Lalitpur – Harishchandra Rawat
- Amethi – Sudhanshu Shukla
- Agra (Metropolitan) – Rajkumar Gupta
- Agra (District) – Prashant Poonia
- Moradabad (District) – Akash Pal (Repeat)
- Moradabad (Metropolitan) – Girish Bhandula
- Kasganj – Neeraj Sharma
- Ghaziabad (Metropolitan) – Mayank Goyal
- Lucknow (District) – Vijay Maurya
- Maharajganj – Sanjay Pandey
- Unnao – Anurag
- Raebareli – Buddhi Lal
- Noida & Gautam Buddha Nagar (District) – Abhishek Sharma
- Noida (Metropolitan) – Mahesh Chauhan
- Lucknow (Metropolitan) – Anand Dwivedi
- Sonbhadra – Nandlal Gupta
- Meerut (Metropolitan) – Vivek Rastogi
- Gorakhpur (District) – Janardan Tiwari
- Gorakhpur (Metropolitan) – Devesh Srivastava
- Azamgarh – Dhruv Singh
- Lalganj – Vinod Rajbhar
- Basti – Vivekanand Mishra
- Bhadohi – Deepak Mishra
- Kanpur South – Shivram Singh
- Pratapgarh – Ashish Srivastava (Repeat)
- Rampur – Harish Gangwar
- Mainpuri – Mamta Rajput
- Farrukhabad – Fateh Chandra Verma
- Mathura (District) – Nirbhay Pandey
- Mathura (Metropolitan) – Raju Yadav
- Bahraich – Brajesh Pandey (Repeat)
- Sultanpur – Sushil Tripathi
- Auraiya – Sarvesh Katheria
- Balrampur – Ravi Mishra
- Gonda – Amar Kishore Kashyap
- Shravasti – Mishri Lal Verma
- Kanpur North (Metropolitan) – Anil Dixit
- Kanpur Dehat – Renuka Sachan
- Kanpur Rural – Upendra Nath Paswan
- Kannauj – Veer Kumar Singh Bhadauria
- Sant Kabir Nagar – Neetu Singh
- Maharajganj (Alternate Mention) – Ashok alias Sanjay Pandey
- Mau – Ramashray Maurya
- Ballia – Sanjay Mishra
- Prayagraj (Ganga-Paar region) – Nirmala Paswan
- Prayagraj (Yamuna-Paar region) – Rajesh Shukla
- Prayagraj (Metropolitan) – Sanjay Gupta
- Machhlishahr – Ajay Kumar Singh
- Mahoba – Mohanlal Kushwaha
- Chitrakoot – Mahendra Kotarya