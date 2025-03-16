Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. UP BJP Jila Adhyaksh List Out: BJP announces district presidents' names in Uttar Pradesh, check full list here

UP BJP Jila Adhyaksh List Out: BJP announces district presidents' names in Uttar Pradesh, check full list here

The BJP has announced the names of new district presidents across Uttar Pradesh after nearly two months of internal discussions. So far, the party has declared presidents for a significant number of districts and metropolitan areas, with several reappointments and new faces.

UP BJP District President List Announced
UP BJP District President List Announced Image Source : pti file photo
Reported ByRuchi Kumar  Edited ByPriyanka Kumari  
LucknowPublished: , Updated:

UP BJP District President Names: After nearly two months of internal deliberations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its district presidents in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the party is yet to declare appointments in some districts. The announcements have been made by district election officers, marking a shift from the usual practice of releasing a consolidated list from Lucknow. The announcements coincided with the BJP’s statewide celebrations of “Organisation Festival 2025.

In Lucknow, the party appointed Anand Dwivedi as the new Metropolitan President. Rajya Sabha MP Naveen Jain, serving as the election officer for Lucknow, also announced the new district president for the city. In Agra, the BJP named both metropolitan and district presidents—Rajkumar Gupta was appointed as the Metropolitan President, while Prashant Poonia was named District President. The announcement sparked celebrations at the party’s Braj region office, including a fireworks display.

In Moradabad, Akash Pal has been reappointed as District President. Girish Bhandula, a textile trader and party leader, has been appointed as the Metropolitan President. In Firozabad, Satish Diwakar has been appointed as the new Metropolitan President. However, the district president post remains unchanged, with Uday Pratap Singh continuing in the role.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all newly appointed district and metropolitan presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh! I am confident that all of you will further strengthen the organisation by upholding the BJP’s policies and principles, and will contribute to advancing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mission of security and good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Wishing you all a bright and successful tenure!”

So far, the BJP has announced district presidents for 68 out of 98 organisational districts in the state. The remaining appointments are expected to be declared soon.

Full list of district-wise BJP Presidents in Uttar Pradesh:

  1. Bulandshahr – Vikas Chauhan (Repeat)
  2. Etawah – Annu Gupta
  3. Ghazipur – Om Prakash Rai
  4. Lalitpur – Harishchandra Rawat
  5. Amethi – Sudhanshu Shukla
  6. Agra (Metropolitan) – Rajkumar Gupta
  7. Agra (District) – Prashant Poonia
  8. Moradabad (District) – Akash Pal (Repeat)
  9. Moradabad (Metropolitan) – Girish Bhandula
  10. Kasganj – Neeraj Sharma
  11. Ghaziabad (Metropolitan) – Mayank Goyal
  12. Lucknow (District) – Vijay Maurya
  13. Maharajganj – Sanjay Pandey
  14. Unnao – Anurag
  15. Raebareli – Buddhi Lal
  16. Noida & Gautam Buddha Nagar (District) – Abhishek Sharma
  17. Noida (Metropolitan) – Mahesh Chauhan
  18. Lucknow (Metropolitan) – Anand Dwivedi
  19. Sonbhadra – Nandlal Gupta
  20. Meerut (Metropolitan) – Vivek Rastogi
  21. Gorakhpur (District) – Janardan Tiwari
  22. Gorakhpur (Metropolitan) – Devesh Srivastava
  23. Azamgarh – Dhruv Singh
  24. Lalganj – Vinod Rajbhar
  25. Basti – Vivekanand Mishra
  26. Bhadohi – Deepak Mishra
  27. Kanpur South – Shivram Singh
  28. Pratapgarh – Ashish Srivastava (Repeat)
  29. Rampur – Harish Gangwar
  30. Mainpuri – Mamta Rajput
  31. Farrukhabad – Fateh Chandra Verma
  32. Mathura (District) – Nirbhay Pandey
  33. Mathura (Metropolitan) – Raju Yadav
  34. Bahraich – Brajesh Pandey (Repeat)
  35. Sultanpur – Sushil Tripathi
  36. Auraiya – Sarvesh Katheria
  37. Balrampur – Ravi Mishra
  38. Gonda – Amar Kishore Kashyap
  39. Shravasti – Mishri Lal Verma
  40. Kanpur North (Metropolitan) – Anil Dixit
  41. Kanpur Dehat – Renuka Sachan
  42. Kanpur Rural – Upendra Nath Paswan
  43. Kannauj – Veer Kumar Singh Bhadauria
  44. Sant Kabir Nagar – Neetu Singh
  45. Maharajganj (Alternate Mention) – Ashok alias Sanjay Pandey
  46. Mau – Ramashray Maurya
  47. Ballia – Sanjay Mishra
  48. Prayagraj (Ganga-Paar region) – Nirmala Paswan
  49. Prayagraj (Yamuna-Paar region) – Rajesh Shukla
  50. Prayagraj (Metropolitan) – Sanjay Gupta
  51. Machhlishahr – Ajay Kumar Singh
  52. MahobaMohanlal Kushwaha
  53. Chitrakoot – Mahendra Kotarya
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh BJP Up Bjp Lucknow Up Politics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\