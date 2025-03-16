UP BJP Jila Adhyaksh List Out: BJP announces district presidents' names in Uttar Pradesh, check full list here The BJP has announced the names of new district presidents across Uttar Pradesh after nearly two months of internal discussions. So far, the party has declared presidents for a significant number of districts and metropolitan areas, with several reappointments and new faces.

UP BJP District President Names: After nearly two months of internal deliberations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its district presidents in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the party is yet to declare appointments in some districts. The announcements have been made by district election officers, marking a shift from the usual practice of releasing a consolidated list from Lucknow. The announcements coincided with the BJP’s statewide celebrations of “Organisation Festival 2025.

In Lucknow, the party appointed Anand Dwivedi as the new Metropolitan President. Rajya Sabha MP Naveen Jain, serving as the election officer for Lucknow, also announced the new district president for the city. In Agra, the BJP named both metropolitan and district presidents—Rajkumar Gupta was appointed as the Metropolitan President, while Prashant Poonia was named District President. The announcement sparked celebrations at the party’s Braj region office, including a fireworks display.

In Moradabad, Akash Pal has been reappointed as District President. Girish Bhandula, a textile trader and party leader, has been appointed as the Metropolitan President. In Firozabad, Satish Diwakar has been appointed as the new Metropolitan President. However, the district president post remains unchanged, with Uday Pratap Singh continuing in the role.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all newly appointed district and metropolitan presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh! I am confident that all of you will further strengthen the organisation by upholding the BJP’s policies and principles, and will contribute to advancing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mission of security and good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Wishing you all a bright and successful tenure!”

So far, the BJP has announced district presidents for 68 out of 98 organisational districts in the state. The remaining appointments are expected to be declared soon.

Full list of district-wise BJP Presidents in Uttar Pradesh: