Air India Express to run 40 weekly flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to 5 cities, check timings

In a bid to strengthen connectivity in the National Capital Region, Air India Express will run 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport, directly connecting five key destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.

The maiden flight on the Kolkata-Hindon route landed at 09:30 hrs, while the first departure from Hindon to Goa took off at 10:40 hrs. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, inaugurated Air India Express's services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

Check timings of flights, full schedule here:

Schedule effective from March 1

Hindon to Goa Departure: 10:40 Arrival: 13:15 Frequency: Daily

Goa to Hindon Departure: 14:00 Arrival: 16:35 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

Hindon to Kolkata Departure: 17:15 Arrival: 19:40 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

Kolkata to Hindon Departure: 07:10 Arrival: 09:30 Frequency: Daily

Hindon to Bengaluru Departure: 16:00 Arrival: 18:35 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

Bengaluru to Hindon Departure: 12:40 Arrival: 15:15 Frequency: Saturday

Schedule effective from March 10:

Bengaluru to Hindon Departure: 04:45 Arrival: 08:40 Frequency: Daily

Hindon to Bengaluru Departure: 07:40 Arrival: 11:40 Frequency: Daily

Schedule effective from March 22:

Hindon to Chennai Departure: 15:10 Arrival: 18:05 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

Hindon to Chennai Departure: 09:45 Arrival: 12:40 Frequency: Saturday

Chennai to Hindon Departure: 05:55 Arrival: 08:55 Frequency: Daily

Hindon to Jammu Departure: 09:45 Arrival: 11:20 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

Jammu to Hindon Departure: 13:00 Arrival: 14:30 Frequency: Daily except Saturday

This strategic expansion will serve the vast catchment area of North and East Delhi NCR, as well as Western Uttar Pradesh.In particular, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, besides the key localities such as Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Indirapuram, ITO, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, and beyond, will be conveniently connected to the new air services.

It will provide quicker access to the National Capital Region for those arriving from Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, and Kolkata.

"The services from Hindon will complement our extensive operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport, from where we serve 18 domestic and four international destinations," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said.

(With ANI inputs)