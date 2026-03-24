SC upholds Permanent Commission for women officers in big decision, grants pension rights

New Delhi:

In a landmark judgement ensuring greater gender equality in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 24) upheld that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers are entitled to Permanent Commission, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh held that the officers would be "deemed" to have completed the minimum qualifying service of 20 years required for a pension, even if they were released from service earlier.

"The inequality of opportunities has affected their inter se merit. They were categorised as unfit for long-term career progression. The respondents have correctly measured the vacancies. The male officers cannot expect that the vacancies will expect the vacancies to be exclusively male. Thus, we find that denial of permanent commission was a consequence of systemic discrimination and not finding them fit for career progression, we invoke Article 142 to render complete justice. Thus, PC grants to SCCOs shall not be disrupted. As a one-time measure, the woman SCCO and intervenors who were relieved from service during the proceedings at any level shall be deemed to have completed substantial service of 20 years and will be entitled to pension but not the arrears in pay," the CJI said.

However the court clarified that this will not apply to woman SCCWOs and intervenors who are part of JAG and AEC cadre.

The bench separately dealt with the denial of PC to SSC women officers of the Air Force, Navy and Army.

Regarding the Air Force, the bench found that the "Service Length Criteria" and "Minimum Performance Criteria" introduced in 2019 were implemented in haste, denying officers a reasonable opportunity to meet them.

SC grants pension rights

Using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, which empowers the top court to pass any orders to do complete justice, the bench said, as a one-time measure, all SSC officers considered for PC in selection boards held in 2019, 2020, and 2021, including those released in 2021, will be deemed to have completed 20 years of qualifying service.

In a major relief, the apex court ruled that women officers, particularly Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) and interveners, who were released from service at any stage during the legal proceedings, would be deemed to have completed 20 years of service. As a result, they will be entitled to pensionary benefits.

However, the Court clarified that while pension benefits will be granted, the officers will not be eligible for any arrears of salary.

The judgment is being seen as a landmark step towards ensuring greater gender equality in the armed forces, reinforcing the rights and service conditions of women officers in the Indian Army.

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