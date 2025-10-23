Ram Temple changes darshan, aarti timings for devotees: Check new schedule These adjustments to the darshan timings were implemented to accommodate the winter season, according to a directive issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, issued by trustee Anil Mishra.

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced revised darshan timings for Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya starting Thursday. Devotees will now be allowed entry until 8:30 pm, half an hour earlier than the previous closing time of 9 pm.

These minor adjustments to the darshan timings were implemented to accommodate the winter season, according to a directive issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, issued by trustee Anil Mishra.

Check the new schedule here

Under the new schedule, general devotees can enter the temple from the Janmabhoomi Path until 8:30 pm, while the Shayan aarti has been moved earlier from 10 pm to 9:30 pm.

Morning timings have also been updated: the Mangala aarti will now begin at 4:30 am instead of 4 am, followed by the Shringar aarti at 6:30 am, shifted from the previous 6 am slot. Despite these changes, morning darshan for general devotees will continue to start from 7 am as before.

The Rajbhog aarti is scheduled for 12 pm. The temple doors will close from 12.30 pm to 1 pm, reopening at 1 pm when darshan will resume.

Additionally, the broadcast schedule for the Shringar aarti on Doordarshan has been revised. According to the agreement between Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and Prasar Bharati, the live telecast, which was previously aired at 6 am, will now start at 6.20 am.

(With PTI inputs)

