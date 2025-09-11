Why is a squirrel statue installed at Ram temple in Ayodhya? Know its role in epic Ramayana Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the temple construction committee, said the statue of a squirrel has been placed at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, recognising its symbolic role in the epic Ramayana as the temple nears completion.

Ayodhya:

The Ram Temple Trust has installed a statue of a squirrel at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, recognising its symbolic role in the epic Ramayana as the temple nears completion. The statue has been placed at Angad Teela, from where it appears to be gazing at the temple. Let's know about the role of the squirrel in the Ramayana.

Role of squirrel in epic Ramayana

In the Ramayana, the squirrel is remembered for its humble yet heartfelt contribution to building the Ram Setu.

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, when Lord Ram's Vanar Sena was constructing the Ram Setu (bridge to cross the river) to reach Mata Sita, a small squirrel also joined in. While the monkeys carried huge boulders and stones, the squirrel diligently carried grains of sand and tiny pebbles. The squirrel was doing this work with full dedication and was contributing to the construction of the bridge. Seeing this, the monkeys made fun of the squirrel, saying that you are very small and will get buried under the stones, so go away from here.

But when Lord Rama saw this, he gently intervened. He explained that the monkeys that the small pebbles and sand taken by the squirrel to the bridge are strengthening the bridge, and filling the holes in the middle of the bridge. He reminded the army that every contribution, no matter how small, holds value when done with dedication. Lord Ram also gave full credit to the squirrel, after which the monkeys apologised for their mistake.

It is believed that Lord Ram lifted the squirrel on his hand and lovingly stroked the squirrel's back with three fingers, and since then, three lines emerged on the squirrel's back. These three lines show the love and affection of Lord Ram.

