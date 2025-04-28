Hanuman Garhi chief priest to break 300-year tradition for Ram Temple visit | Here's why On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, which falls on April 30, Hanuman Garhi Temple chief priest Mahant Prem Das will be undertaking this remarkable journey to the newly built Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya:

In a historic move, the chief priest of Hanuman Garhi Temple will leave his home to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on April 30. The 1.6 kilometre journey marks a significant feat as it breaks a 300-year-old tradition which necessitates the chief priests of the Hanuman Garhi Temple not to venture outside the temple premises. All eyes will be on this religious visit from one temple to the other as the chief priest is all set to break a centuries-old tradition.

On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, which falls on April 30, he will be undertaking this remarkable journey to the newly built Ram Mandir.

Mahant Prem Das, the 70-year-old head priest, holds the title of 'Gaddi Nasheen' and has never left the sprawling 52-bigha Hanumangarhi premises in Ayodhya due to the centuries-old tradition.

Traditionally, the Gaddi Nasheen is forbidden from ever leaving the temple grounds. Ayodhya resident Prajjwal Singh told PTI, "The tradition that started with the establishment of the temple in the 18th century was so strict that the 'Gaddi Nasheen' was barred from appearing even before local courts."

What led to the changing of the ancient tradition?

So why is this centuries-old tradition being broken at present? The looming question finds a very simple answer in Mahan Mahant Prem Das’s desire to visit the Ram Mandir.

According to disciples at Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Prem Das has been saying for several months that Lord Hanuman has been appearing in his dreams, instructing him to visit the Ram temple.

Subsequently, he conveyed the wish to the Panch (members) of Nirvani Akhara, who unanimously granted him their permission for the visit, setting aside the tradition.

How will the chief priest’s visit to the Ram Temple take place?

Mahant Ramkumar Das, the chief of Nirvani Akhara, said that on Akshay Tritiya, April 30, the Gaddi Nasheen (Mahant Prem Das) would lead a grand procession from Hanumangarhi to the Ram Lalla temple, featuring elephants, camels, and horses, and carrying the Akhara’s 'Nishaan' (insignia).

"On Akshay Tritiya, April 30, the Gaddi Nasheen will lead a grand procession featuring elephants, camels, and horses from Hanumangarhi to the Ram Lalla temple, carrying the Akhara’s 'Nishaan' (insignia)," said Mahant Ramkumar Das, chief of Nirvani Akhara.

Mahant Prem Das will also be accompanied by Naga sadhus, their disciples, devotees, and local traders. The procession is scheduled to reach the banks of the Saryu River at 7 am for a ritual bath before proceeding to the Ram Temple.