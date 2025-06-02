Gold-plated 'Shikhara' installed on top of Ram Temple ahead of second 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony | Watch The second Prana Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled from June 3 to June 5, 2025. The event will coincide with the festival of Ganga Dussehra.

Ayodhya:

Ram Temple in Ayodhya is undergoing a remarkable transformation with the installation of a gold-plated Shikhara (dome) ahead of the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The gleaming golden spire, visible from afar, has captivated devotees and further enhanced the temple's sacred and majestic atmosphere.

The Ram Mandir Trust has made every effort to elevate the temple's splendor, meticulously designing each architectural feature to embody divine beauty. The gold-plated Shikhara, rising above the sanctum, stands as a symbol of purity, prosperity, and devotion, adding to the temple’s breathtaking appeal for devotees and visitors alike.

Construction of the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed last year. An idol of Ram Lalla (child Ram) was consecrated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. Construction work at other parts of the temple is still going on.

Second Pran Pratishtha ceremony

A consecration ceremony is scheduled for June 5 at the newly constructed Ram Darbar, with associated religious events commencing on June 3.

The rituals will take place in temples devoted to deities such as Shiva, Ganesha, Hanuman, Surya, Bhagwati, Annapurna, and Sheshavatar. Ceremonies will be conducted from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm on June 3 and 4, and will conclude by 1 pm on June 5.

According to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, the idols of Ram, Laxman, and Sita have already arrived and will be installed on the temple’s first floor.

The newly completed sections of the temple are expected to be opened to devotees within a week following the June 5 consecration.

