Ayodhya to get grand Ramayana-themed wax museum at Ram Temple premises this Deepotsav: All you need to know

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya is all set to welcome a grand Ramayana-themed wax museum on the premises of the Ram temple, adding another cultural attraction to the holy city. The museum, showcasing life-like wax figures depicting episodes from the epic Ramayana, will be inaugurated during Deepotsav 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Built along the parikrama path of the Ram temple, the museum will span 10,000 square feet and provide devotees and tourists with a unique cultural and historical experience. So far, nearly Rs 7.5 crore has been invested in the project, which will feature wax figures and scenes from the epic Ramayana.

What will the museum showcase?

The museum will showcase wax figures of around 50 prominent characters from the Ramayana, such as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv, and Jatayu. Each statue is being designed to appear life-like, with detailed expressions, costumes and historical authenticity.

Key episodes like the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology. Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, the statement said.

A Maharashtra-based organisation, in collaboration with experts from Kerala, is crafting the statues.

Wax museum executed under PPP model

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched several ambitious initiatives to place Ayodhya firmly on the global tourism map.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the museum's construction is progressing at a fast pace and is being closely monitored to ensure timely completion. The project, worth Rs 7.5 crore so far, is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, similar to the Bhool Bhulaiya project in Amaniganj.



Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar highlighted that the wax museum will add a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage, offering devotees and tourists an immersive experience of the epic Ramayana. Alongside this, several other projects, including road widening, Saryu ghat beautification, and major infrastructure upgrades, are underway to transform Ayodhya into a world-class religious and cultural hub.

During Deepotsav every year, millions of lamps are lit in Ayodhya, a tradition that has earned the city global recognition and world records.

(With PTI inputs)

