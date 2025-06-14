Ram Darbar at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir opens for devotees: Check timings, pass details The decision was taken late Friday evening by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following consultations with the local administration.

Ayodhya:

In a significant step towards making the entire Ram Mandir in Ayodhya accessible to devotees, the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple was officially opened for public darshan on Saturday, temple officials confirmed.

The decision was taken late Friday evening by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following consultations with the local administration. Only a limited number of passes for two slots from 5 pm to 7 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm have been arranged for the visits on Saturday.

Darshan timings: Six slots throughout the day

Devotees can now visit the Ram Darbar during any of the following six two-hour slots:

7:00 am – 9:00 am

9:00 am – 11:00 am

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Ram Darbar pass details: 300 issued per slot

To manage the footfall and ensure smooth access, the temple trust has introduced a pass system similar to the one used for Ram Lalla’s darshan. For each time slot, 300 passes are available 150 with the district administration and 150 with the temple trust.

These are further divided into two categories: 100 ‘Special Darshan’ passes and 50 ‘Easy Access Darshan’ passes. The Ram Darbar features a regal idol of Lord Ram in his royal form, surrounded by idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman.

Additional deities installed in temple complex

On June 5, alongside the consecration of the Ram Darbar, idols were installed in eight newly constructed temples within the complex. These include: Lord Shiva in the northeast corner, Lord Ganesha in the southeast, Lord Hanuman in the southern wing, Surya (Sun God) in the southwest, Goddess Bhagwati in the northwest and Goddess Annapurna in the northern wing.