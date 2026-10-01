Sahibabad recorded UP's biggest winning margins twice: What's the electoral equation for 2027 polls?

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are just months away. Thus, the political activity in the state has intensified, with Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition leaving no stone unturned to reach out the voters and garner support for their respective alliances.

The region of western Uttar Pradesh will also be critical for all parties, as it has 136 assembly constituencies spread across 26 districts. One of the important seats here is the Sahibabad assembly constituency that falls in the Ghaziabad district.

The Sahibabad assembly constituency was constituted in 2008 after the "Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008" was passed. However, the polling here was first held during the 2012 assembly elections that saw the Samajwadi Party rise to power in India's most politically relevant state.

This seat had recorded the highest winning margins in the entire state in the last two assembly elections.

Can BJP score a hattrick in Sahibabad?

The first election was held in Sahibabad constituency in 2012. Despite the Samajwadi Party sweeping that elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Amarpal Sharma had won it. He had defeated BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma by a margin of over 24,000 votes. Amarpal Sharma had secured 1.24 lakh votes (37.26 per cent), while Sunil Kumar Sharma received 99,984 (29.97 per cent) votes in that election.

For the 2017 assembly elections, Amarpal Sharma switched to the Congress, but failed to retain his seat. He was defeated by Sunil Kumar Sharma by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes. Sunil Kumar Sharma received 2.62 lakh or 61.7 per cent votes, while Amarpal Sharma received 1.12 lakh or 26.31 votes. The 2017 elections also saw the BJP rise to power, with over 300 seats.

Sunil Kumar Sharma was able to retain the Sahibabad constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of more than 2.14 lakh votes. Sunil Kumar Sharma secured 3.22 lakh or 67.03 per cent votes, while Amarpal Sharma - who contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket - received 1.08 lakh or 22.43 per cent votes.

The 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections

Sunil Kumar Sharma is currently serving as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology in the Uttar Pradesh. In all certainty, he will be fielded by the BJP again from the Sahibabad constituency, and it would be interesting to see if he would be able to retain his seat for a third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen which party — the Samajwadi Party or Congress — will contest the Sahibabad constituency as part of their alliance.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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