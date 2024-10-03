Ayodhya: Construction of 161-feet-high spire of Ram temple begins | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram Temple: The construction of the spire of Ram Temple in Ayodhya commenced on Thursday and is expected to be completed within four months, said Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the temple construction committee. The main spire will be 161 feet high. A spire refers to a tapering conical or pyramidal structure that crowns a temple building.

Mishra said that with the starting of the construction of Ram temple's spire, the building of seven other temples in the complex, dedicated to seven sages, has also gained momentum. These seven temples are also expected to be completed in the next four months, he said.

A three-day review meeting has been scheduled starting Thursday to expedite the construction of the Ram Temple. The discussions will focus on strategies to boost the workforce in case of labuor shortages and to strengthen the technical team if necessary. Mishra, who arrived in Ayodhya this morning for the meeting, emphasised these key points.

Ram Temple complex to be ready by June 2025

Earlier, Mishra had said that the work on the Ram Temple complex would be concluded by June 30, 2025.

"It is estimated that the construction of the (temple's) 'Shikhar' (spire) will take about 120 days. Our target was December, but it is not possible. The construction of the spire will be completed by February 2025. The idols of the Sapta Mandir being built in the complex are being made in Jaipur. The idols of sages and saints would be installed here. This work will be completed by December 2024. The work of the Ram Mandir complex will be completed by June 30, 2025," Misra said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long ‘exile’ of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to the deity and also performed ‘aarti’ on the occasion. He also performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

(With PTI inputs)

