Uttar Pradesh: Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Sultanpur district, probe launched

Uttar Pradesh news: Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised a statue of BR Ambedkar inside a park at Belasda village in Sultanpur district, police said today (October 3). The police have initiated a probe into the vandalisation of the statue, which had been a fixture at the Ambedkar Park for decades.

"We are investigating the incident. The damaged statue has been repaired and legal action will be taken based on the complaint received,” said Sub-Inspector (SI) Satyendra Kumar Singh, Kotwali Dehat police station.

More details are awaited in this regard.