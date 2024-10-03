Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Sultanpur district, probe launched

Uttar Pradesh: Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Sultanpur district, probe launched

Uttar Pradesh news: On Thursday morning, the locals found the statue disfigured and reported the matter to the police.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Sultanpur Updated on: October 03, 2024 15:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh news, Ambedkar statue vandalised, Ambedkar statue vandalised in Sultanpur district, Am
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A statue of BR Ambedkar.

Uttar Pradesh news: Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised a statue of BR Ambedkar inside a park at Belasda village in Sultanpur district, police said today (October 3). The police have initiated a probe into the vandalisation of the statue, which had been a fixture at the Ambedkar Park for decades.

"We are investigating the incident. The damaged statue has been repaired and legal action will be taken based on the complaint received,” said Sub-Inspector (SI) Satyendra Kumar Singh, Kotwali Dehat police station.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement