Fraud case filed against Ayodhya rape accused Moeed Khan | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayodya rape case accused Moeed Khan

The legal trouble continues to escalate for SP leader Moeed Khan. Months after being detained by the authorities as the prime accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadarsa area, another case of forgery has been filed against him.

According to the information received, PNB's Bhadarsa branch manager filed a case against Moeed Khan at Purakalandar Police Station on charges of forgery with the bank. The complaint states that Khan rented a hall and a room to Punjab National Bank by providing an incorrect plot number in a now-demolished shopping complex.

"The bank only became aware of this after the authorities issued a notice. PNB suffered losses due to the bank's relocation," the complainant added.

It is important to note that the shopping complex, where the bank had one of its branches, was owned by Moeed Khan. However, the building was demolished after authorities claimed it was illegally constructed. The Ayodhya district administration stated that the demolition occurred after discovering that one-third of the shopping complex was built illegally on government land.

DNA sample of SP leader Moeed Khan does not match foetus

In a significant update related to the ongoing investigation in the rape case of a 12-year-old girl in UP's Bhadarsa, the DNA report of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moeed Khan did not match the foetus aborted by the survivor. However, DNA from Khan's servant, Raju, did match the DNA of the foetus.

The court, after reviewing the report, set the next hearing for October 3. Meanwhile, Khan has pleaded that, he has been deliberately implicated in the case for political reasons.

READ MORE | Ayodhya rape case: Accused Moid Khan's shopping complex bulldozed by Yogi government | WATCH

READ MORE | Allahabad High Court seeks DNA report of foetus in Ayodhya rape case investigation

(With inputs from Akhand Singh)