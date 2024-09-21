Allahabad High Court seeks DNA report of foetus in Ayodhya rape case investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday directed the submission of the DNA report related to the foetus aborted by the survivor in the Ayodhya rape case. The directive was issued by Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench while hearing the bail plea of 71-year-old accused Moeed. The court instructed the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory to provide the report within a week.

Moeed, the primary accused in the case, claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he had not been provided with necessary documents regarding the case. His plea for bail came after his arrest in July.

However, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing the state government, opposed the petition, emphasizing the gravity of the case. He informed the court that the victim is a minor. Shahi added that after the incident, the victim became pregnant, and following the abortion, a sample was sent for DNA testing to establish the identity of the accused.

Meanwhile, after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sought the report of the DNA test of the foetus. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30.

It is pertinent to note that Moeed, a bakery owner, along with his employee, was arrested on July 30 by Uttar Pradesh Police from the Pura Kalandar area in Ayodhya in connection with the rape case.

