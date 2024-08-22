Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
  4. Ayodhya rape case: Bulldozer action against accused Moid Khan to continue, his shopping complex to be razed

Ayodhya rape case: Bulldozer action against accused Moid Khan to continue, his shopping complex to be razed

The Ayodhya district administration has planned the demolition of part of a shopping complex owned by SP leader Moid Khan, accused in a gang rape case, due to illegal construction on government land.

Reported By : Arvind Gupta Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Ayodhya
Updated on: August 22, 2024 10:38 IST
Ayodhya Rape Accused
Image Source : PTI Earlier, the bakery owned by SP leader and Ayodhya rape accused Moeed Khan was demolished

Days after demolishing his bakery, which authorities claimed was illegally constructed, the Ayodhya district administration has taken further stringent action against SP leader and Ayodhya rape accused Moid Khan by ordering the demolition of one-third of his shopping complex, which was illegally built on government land.

According to available information, authorities stated that the shopping complex, owned by Khan, was constructed by illegally occupying government land; therefore, one-third of the complex will be demolished. They added that the complex has been vacated, and a bulldozer will demolish the illegally constructed building today.

Security beefed up at Ayodhya gang rape survivor’s house

Meanwhile, in another major development in the case, security has been increased for the Ayodhya gang rape victim, who has now been shifted to a home in Bhadarsa town along with her family after undergoing the medical termination of her pregnancy in KGMU, Lucknow.

According to the officials, over 30 well-equipped and armed police personnel, including female constables, have been strategically stationed around the clock to ensure the safety of the Ayodhya gang rape survivor and her family, who have reportedly been at the end of constant threat. 

“Heavy security is being ensured for the victim’s safety and for maintenance of law and order in the area," a senior police officer earlier said.

