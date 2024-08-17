Ayodhya rape case: Police summon Samajwadi party leader Rashid Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the fresh development in the Ayodhya rape case, the police issued notice to the Samajwadi Party leader and Bhadarsa Chairman Rashid Khan, asking him to file his statement in the Ayodhya Kotwali on Saturday (August 17). Rashid was booked on August 2, for threatening and intimidating the family of the victim to settle the case.

SP leader Jai Singh Rana and another individual have also been booked for the intimidation of the family of the victim. The FIR details that, accused Jai Singh Rana along with one unidentified person visited the District Women's Hospital, where the victim was admitted, and threatened to kill her family if they did not agree to a settlement. While another accused, Mohammad Rashid earlier forced the victim's family to settle the matter. "Ramsevak Das, a resident of Pipri Bharatkund of Purakalandar police station, filed the case," the FIR states.

Notably, the case garnered attention and the investigation gained momentum after the intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The gruesome act involving a 12-year-old girl sent chills to the state. CM Yogi met the victim's mother and assured strict action. The victim was allegedly raped multiple times over two months by SP leader and bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan. The incidents were recorded, and the case came to light after the victim became pregnant.

Following the meeting of the UP CM with the victim's family, two police officers were suspended for their delay in investigating the case. Station House Officer (SHO) of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsha outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta were suspended after the Chief Minister met the rape survivor and her family. Moreover, according to sources, the suspension came after the rape survivor's mother informed the Chief Minister about the alleged delay in the probe. Later, the bakery of the main accused Moid Khan was bulldozed and an illegal boundary wall encircling the government pond was also razed to the ground.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Rape Case: UP Police file case against SP leaders for threatening victim's family