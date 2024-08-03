Ayodhya Rape Case: UP Police file case against SP leaders for threatening victim's family

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a fresh case on August 2, 2024, in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. The case, filed in the Kotwali Nagar area, names SP leader and Nagar Panchayat Bhadarsa Chairman Mohammad Rashid, SP leader Jai Singh Rana, and another individual for allegedly threatening the victim's family to settle the matter.

The FIR details that at 11:00 PM, accused Jai Singh Rana along with one unidentified person visited the District Women's Hospital, where the victim was admitted, and threatened to kill her family if they did not agree to a settlement. While, another accused, Mohammad Rashid earlier forced the victim's family to settle the matter. "Ramsevak Das, a resident of Pipri Bharatkund of Purakalandar police station, filed the case," the FIR states.

Significantly, this development follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's meeting with the victim's family on Friday. The victim was allegedly raped multiple times over two months by SP leader and bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan. The incidents were recorded, and the case came to light after the victim became pregnant.

Chief Minister Adityanath assured the family that strict action would be taken against the culprits. He also shared details of his meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I met the family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district."

"The culprits will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl at all costs," the CM added.

Meanwhile, following the meeting of the UP CM with the victim's family, two police officers were suspended for their delay in investigating the case. Station House Officer (SHO) of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsha outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta were suspended after the Chief Minister met the rape survivor and her family. Moreover, according to sources, the suspension came after the rape survivor's mother informed the Chief Minister about the alleged delay in the probe. Further, it is also pertinent to note that UP Deputy Food Safety Commissioner along with his team raided the bakery of the accused Moeed Khan. They are supposedly inspecting the items made in the bakery known as Avon Bakery in Bhadarsha.

READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party over gangrape of minor girl in Ayodhya

READ MORE | 'No Sadbhavna Express for criminals, only Bullet Train', UP CM Yogi's stern warning after Gomti Nagar incident