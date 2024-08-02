'No Sadbhavna Express for criminals, only Bullet Train', UP CM Yogi's stern warning after Gomti Nagar incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tough stand on the heinous act of harassment of a woman in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow while she was riding pillion on a bike with her husband amid heavy rains on Wednesday. Sending a strong message, UP CM said that not a 'Sadbhavna express' but a 'bullet train' will run for the culprits of this incident. His statement came after a huge action was taken on his orders. Four policemen were suspended in the case while three senior officers, including the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police, were removed from their posts. By late Thursday evening, 16 accused were arrested in the case.

CM Yogi addresses assembly

While speaking in the assembly, CM Adityanath said, "We have also fixed accountability in the incident of yesterday in Gomti Nagar. The list of its culprits has also come to me. The first culprit is Pawan Yadav and the second culprit is Mohammad Arbaaz." In a sarcastic tone, CM Yogi said, "Are these people of Sadbhavna (goodwill)? That means now we will run a Sadbhavna train for them? No, the bullet train will work for them. Don't worry, preparations are being made for that bullet train. Women's safety is of utmost importance to us. We had said this on the first day that if someone messes up, he will have to pay the price for it."

16 arrested, FIR registered

The police said in a statement said that, "Taking cognizance of the incident, an FIR has been registered at Gomti Nagar police station. The police have formed four separate teams, including a crime team, to nab the criminals. By Thursday evening, 16 accused have been arrested and additional relevant sections have been added to the FIR based on the evidence collected and CCTV footage."

Lucknow Police Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar said that after heavy rains in the capital on Wednesday, waterlogging occurred near the underpass built in Gomti Nagar police station area near the Taj Hotel. In the information about some unruly elements doing objectionable activities with the pedestrians passing through the underpass, an FIR was registered against the accused in Gomti Nagar.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Lucknow horror: 16 arrested for harassing woman amid rain in Gomti Nagar area