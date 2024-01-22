Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check Ayodhya's weather forecast for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Mandir decorated with flowers as part of preparations for its consecration ceremony

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the holy city of Ayodhya set to welcome thousands of guests for the, the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold day conditions throughout the day.

As per the IMD, Ayodhya and the surrounding areas witnessed misty weather on Monday morning. The Met Office said shallow fog limited visibility to 1,000 metres until 9 am.

Check Ayodhya's weather forecast

Ayodhya is expected to encounter 'cold day' conditions on Monday, with the minimum temperature around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department. With very low-speed surface winds (2-4 kmph), it may add to the chill.

The region is currently under the influence of misty weather, and the day is expected to remain dry with no rainfall. The surface winds are very low, ranging from 2 to 4 kmph, which might contribute to the cold conditions, enhancing the chill in the air.

According to IMD, visibility will start improving to 1,200-1,500 metres after 10 am until 5:34 pm when the sun sets.

The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

IMD webpage for Ayodhya

Earlier, IMD launched a dedicated webpage, providing weather-related information for Ayodhya and nearby areas. The webpage includes data on various weather parameters such as temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns, presented in major languages spoken worldwide, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

It covers weather information for key locations like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi. Additionally, the webpage offers a seven-day forecast and details on sunrise and sunset timings in both Hindi and English.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 'dense' is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' is between 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal, and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

(With PT inputs)

