Ram Mandir in Ayodhya changes 'Shringar Aarti' timings amid huge rush of devotees

Ram Mandir news: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has changed the timing of the 'Shringar Aarti' due to the large influx of devotees arriving after visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The 'Shringar Aarti', which was previously held at 6 am, will now take place an hour earlier at 5 am.

This change means that Lord Ram's court will open earlier in the morning, allowing devotees who attend the 'Mangala Aarti' to also participate in the 'Shringar Aarti'.

Worship will continue till 10 pm

Darshan and worship of Lord Ram Lalla will continue uninterrupted till 10 pm at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The curtain will be drawn for only five minutes during the afternoon to offer 'Bhog', but even during this time, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple. Additionally, devotees will continue to get uninterrupted darshan during all aartis and Bhog rituals of Lord Ram Lalla, ensuring a seamless spiritual experience for all visitors.

In Ayodhya, the streets around the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi are packed with people. Officials are managing the crowd and restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement in the city.

All roads leading to the temple town from Lucknow, Sultanpur, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh are congested with some witnessing serpentine queues of cars and traffic jams extending several km. The adjoining Faizabad town is also packed with crowds.

Schools closed till February 14

Ayodhya District Magistrate CV Singh has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till February 14 due to the massive influx of devotees visiting Ayodhya after Mahakumbh.

Singh said that a large gathering of devotees is expected in the city this week. However, schools have the option to conduct online classes if they wish.

