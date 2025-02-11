Mahakumbh: Mukesh Ambani along with family visits Prayagraj a day ahead of 'Magh Purnima' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Mahakumh Mela 2025.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Ambani along with his family at Arail Ghat. Accompanied by his mother Kokilaben Ambani, sons Anant and Akash Ambani, Akash’s wife Shloka Mehta, and their children Prithvi and Veda, Ambani's family was escorted under tight security towards the boats at the ghat. They also visited Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

Arail Ghat, known for its tranquillity, offers a spiritual retreat with mesmerising views of the Naini Bridge and several nearby temples. Situated at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, the location holds immense religious significance, making it a fitting destination for devotees and visitors seeking divine blessings during the Mahakumbh.

Gautam Adani's brother visits Mahakumbh

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani and his wife Ranjanben Vinod Adani also reached the Ayodhya Airport. Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir continues to see devotees pouring in on Tuesday. The primary reason behind Ayodhya witnessing such a heavy flow of pilgrims is the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as after taking holy dip at Sangam, scores of pilgrims head to Ayodhya. The mega event is being held after a gap of 144 years and people from all across India and the world have come to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

Tourists returning from Prayagraj are also staying in Ayodhya and have taken shelter in Green Basera, accommodations established in the city under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation. As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the total number of sadhus, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders have already crossed 450 million mark on Tuesday morning. Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have taken a dip in the confluence.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

