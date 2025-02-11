Mahakumbh: Know auspicious time for holy dip on Maghi Purnima at Triveni Sangam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An aerial view of devotees gathered at the Sangam to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: Millions of devotees are heading to Prayagraj for the 'Maghi Purnima Snan'. The major bathing event at Maha Kumbh, marking the fifth sacred bath of the Kumbh Mela, will take place on February 12. Kalpvas, a significant tradition of Maha Kumbh that began on January 13, will conclude on Wednesday. On this day, large numbers of devotees will take a holy dip at the Sangam, perform puja, and offer donations before returning home.

As many as 45 crore devotees have taken the dip of faith in the Sangam in 29 days and the number continues to rise with two major bathing events still remaining, one on Maghi Purnima and the other on Mahashivratri. Let's find out the most auspicious time for bathing on Magh Purnima.

When is Maghi Purnima?

Bathing at the Sangam coast on Maghi Purnima is believed to cleanse sins from many births and grant salvation after death. According to the Hindu calendar, Maghi Purnima will begin at 6:55 pm on February 11 and continue until 7:22 pm on February 12. As Udaya Tithi holds significance, Maghi Purnima will be observed on February 12.

Auspicious time for holy dip on Maghi Purnima

Mahakumbh is considered a highly sacred festival. While one can take a holy dip at any time except at night, auspicious timings hold special significance. According to available information, the morning of February 12 will begin at 5:19 am and last until 6:10 am. The Amrit Kaal will be from 5:55 am to 7:35 pm, followed by Vijay Muhurta from 2:27 pm to 3:11 pm. Though bathing can be done during these periods, Brahma Muhurta is regarded as the most auspicious in Hinduism. Therefore, it is recommended to take a holy dip and offer donations during this time.

