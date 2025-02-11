Mahakumbh: 'No vehicle zone' declared in Prayagraj ahead of 'Maghi Purnima Snan' | Check advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of vehicles parked along the Prayagraj-Pratapgarh highway owing to ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: Amid heavy traffic congestion in the holy city, the Prayagraj administration has implemented a special plan for the 'Maghi Purnima Snan' on Wednesday, designating the entire Mahakumbh area as a 'no vehicle zone'.

Notably, the Maghi Purnima will mark the conclusion of the Kalpvas period, an essential tradition of the Mahakumbh that commenced on January 13.

Advisory for Maghi Purnima Snan

The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday (February 11) to ensure the safety of the devotees, who are expected to take dip in the Sangam in large numbers on Wednesday. Essential and emergency services will be allowed.

No vehicle zone will also be implemented in Prayagraj city from today after 5 pm onwards with exemption for emergency and essential services.

To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles so that the devotees face no trouble in reaching the bathing ghats on foot.

The restrictions on the entry and exit of vehicles in Prayagraj city and the mela area will also apply to the vehicles of ‘Kalpvasi’.

The administration has requested all the Kalpvasis to follow the rules and use only the authorised parking lots.

To ensure safe evacuation of the devotees from the Mela area in case of any emergency, the special traffic plan will remain in place till the completion of the bathing ritual on Wednesday.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have suspended physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shifted to online mode.

Massive traffic jams

Thousands of devotees traveling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela faced massive traffic jams stretching up to 300 kilometers on Monday, ahead of Maghi Purnima. Since Sunday, the footfall has been such that people have been stuck in the jam for several hours to cover a distance of 20 minutes.

The roads are so packed that the neighbouring state Madhya Pradesh had to close the roads to Prayagraj. The highway to MP's Rewa from Katni, Maihar and Jabalpur has been closed and CM Mohan Yadav has directed the authorities to facilitate those who are stuck.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said that delays in traffic movement are inevitable not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer number of devotees during Mahakumbh as it is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history.

He said that with over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles during Mahakumbh 2025 is a challenge that no city, administration, or police force in the world has ever encountered before.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Mahakumbh: How many devotees have taken dip so far? CM Yogi replies, refutes VIP bathing allegation

Also Read: CM Yogi upset with officials amid traffic jams in Prayagraj: 'How can you avoid your duty?'