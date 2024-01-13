Ram Mandir consecration: Janmabhoomi soil, taken out during digging for foundation, to be gifted to invitees

Follow us on Image Source : AP View of under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: The soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was dug out during the digging of the foundation for the grand temple in Ayodhya will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests who will attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said on Friday (January 12). Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will attend the historic event will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram Mandir in the holy city packed in a jute bag also carrying the photograph of the temple, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.

According to the trust member, arrangements are being made to present memorable gifts to over 11,000 guests and invitees to the consecration ceremony.

What else to be presented?

Besides the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi, the guests will be presented 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee as prasad, he added.

The trust member said that the gifts to the invitees would comprise two boxes, one containing motichoor laddoos as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf, while the other would contain soil that was recovered during the digging of the Ram Janmabhoomi land.

In the gift boxes, water from the Saryu river packed in a bottle and religious books provided by the Gita Press of Gorakhpur will also be packed, he said.

Preparations have been stepped up by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to welcome eminent personalities and guests who have been invited to the ceremony from across the country and the world, he added.

