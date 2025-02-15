Prayagraj highway accident: 10 Mahakumbh devotees killed, 19 injured in tragic collision, UP CM Yogi reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prayagraj highway accident

A serious road accident happened late Friday evening on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway near Meja, killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 19. The accident happened when a Bolero carrying pilgrims from Chhattisgarh collided with a bus head-on. All 10 occupants of the Bolero were killed instantly, according to the authorities. The victims, who were all men between 25 and 45 years of age, were from Korba district, Chhattisgarh, and were going to Prayagraj for a sacred dip at the Sangam.

Passengers on the bus were also injured

The bus that met with the accident was filled with devotees from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, who were going to Varanasi after attending the Kumbh Mela. The 19 injured passengers have been admitted to CHC Ramnagar for treatment.

DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav said the incident had been confirmed and added that the bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is under investigation further.

"Ten died as car carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to Mahakumbh collided with a bus. This accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway under PS Meja around midnight on Friday night. The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem. Further process is still going on," said DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

CM Yogi expresses deep grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Prayagraj. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he assured them of the government’s support during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention at the hospital. He has also prayed for their speedy recovery and urged authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

Mahakumbh mela is a no-vehicle zone for Feb 15-16

In another development, since there would be an expected huge rush on February 15 and 16, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela area has been announced as a No-Vehicle Zone.

No vehicles will be permitted within the Kumbh Mela region

Even pass-holding vehicles will be diverted to nearby parking areas

Pilgrims are requested to opt for other means of transport

The government has done this in order to ensure free flow and safety during the mass congregation at the Mahakumbh Mela.

