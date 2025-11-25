POCSO court flags police lapses, orders FIR against security guard on 11-year-old's molestation complaint The family has alleged that some police officers, including the SHO of Expressway Thana, discouraged them from pursuing the case and urged them to “settle” the matter.

Noida:

A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered Noida Police to register an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The direction came after the court found that the police had closed the case earlier by depending only on the guard’s version and not considering the child’s statement. In his order, POCSO judge Vikas Nagar recorded the minor’s account and stated, “During the course of the hearing, the victim of the case appeared before this court and narrated the incident/offence committed upon her body by opposite party no. 1.”

Under the POCSO Act, an FIR must be filed whenever a child reports a complaint of this nature.

Investigating officer told to examine role of other too

The court ordered that an FIR be filed against the main accused and said that if others are found involved during the inquiry, action must be taken against them as well. The girl’s mother has also mentioned in her complaint that a member of the Apartment Owners’ Association had a selfie of the child with the guard on his phone.

The family has alleged that some police officers, including the SHO of Expressway Thana, discouraged them from pursuing the case and urged them to “settle” the matter. The girl’s mother says the SHO initially refused to take their complaint on March 16, 2025, when the incident occurred near an under-construction building close to their residential area. He accepted it only after repeated requests and did not give a receipt, she claims. A lady constable later recorded the child’s statement on May 1, 2025, but no FIR followed.

What the complaint say happened?

According to the complaint, the girl was returning home after playing with friends when the guard posted at the nearby building led her to a quiet corner and behaved inappropriately. He also made her take a selfie with him. Afterward, the child informed a lady guard about what had happened.

Despite approaching senior officers including DCP Yamuna Prasad and ACP III, the family says no steps were taken. When they filed a grievance on the Chief Minister’s portal, Noida Police responded with a closure report based only on a phone conversation with the accused, who claimed he had merely scolded the child. The closure report did not mention the statement the girl had already given on May 1, 2025.

In October 2025, the family approached the POCSO Court in Greater Noida with the help of advocates Sachin Jain and Hardeep Singh Sondhi. The judge called the child to court, recorded her statement, and then ordered that an FIR be registered. Advocate Jain said, “It is deeply concerning that the state administration declines to entertain such sensitive complaints at the very outset. Is the state attempting to reduce its crime rate by simply not registering the crime?”