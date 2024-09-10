Noida gears up for VVIP movement: Traffic advisory issued ahead of SEMICON India 2024 inauguration by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi chairs the Semiconductor Executives roundtable ahead of the Semicon India, in New Delhi.

The Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the SEMICON India 2024 conference, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11. The three-day event in Greater Noida will see major participation from global semiconductor giants, with more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, because of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event," said Noida Traffic Police in a post on X.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

To ensure smooth traffic flow, several routes will be diverted:

Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida*: Diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

DND Flyway to Greater Noida*: Diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.

Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida*: Diverted at Sector 37.

What is SEMICON India 2024?

SEMICON India 2024 will bring together leaders in the semiconductor industry to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in the sector. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event will highlight India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. This platform will also focus on job opportunities and skill development in semiconductor manufacturing, with significant participation from students.

India's growing semiconductor ecosystem

As part of India’s efforts to develop a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem, several new semiconductor units are being set up across the country. The government’s PLI schemes aim to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive and reduce dependency on imports.

