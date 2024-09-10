UP government transfers 17 IPS officers, including IG Aligarh in major reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational image

In a significant reshuffle on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 17 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Shalabh Mathur from the 2006 batch has been moved to the role of Inspector General (IG) Establishment Headquarters, Director General of Police Lucknow, after previously serving in Aligarh. Meanwhile, Prabhakar Chaudhary from the 2010 batch has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Aligarh, moving from his previous position as the Director General of Police headquarters in Lucknow.

The transfer list also includes IPS Sudha Singh, who has been assigned as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Jhansi. Rajesh S, formerly the Senior Superintendent of Police in Jhansi, has been promoted to the role of Superintendent of Police in Shahjahanpur.

Yashvir Singh has been designated as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rae Bareli, while Ashok Kumar Meena will take charge in Sonbhadra. Krishna Kumar will assume the role of SP in Sambhal, Abhijit R Shankar will serve as SP in Auraiya, and Palash Bansal has been posted as the SP of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, Siddharth Shankar Meena, the current SP of Unnao, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate. IPS Charu Nigam has been named the Commandant of the PAC in Ghaziabad. Aparna Gupta, the SP of Mahoba, is being transferred to the Lucknow Commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police, and IPS Abhishek Kumar Agarwal has been assigned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Agra Police Commissionerate. Furthermore, SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat from Sambhal will also move to the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In other appointments, Abhinav Tyagi from the 2019 batch will serve as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) for Gorakhpur city, and Amrit Jain from the 2021 batch has been designated as the in-charge Additional Superintendent of Police for Aligarh rural.