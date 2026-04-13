'Some people are conspiring to spread unrest': CM Yogi Adityanath on Noida workers' protest

Muzaffarnagar:

Amid escalating workers' protests in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 13) issued a statement addressing the situation, alleging that certain individuals are conspiring to incite unrest in an attempt to hinder the state's progress towards peace and prosperity while appealing to workers to remain calm and not fall prey to such attempts.

What did CM Yogi say?

Addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA's "double engine" government is building a model based on security, good governance, service, and industrial growth.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, CM Yogi said the administration is ensuring the safety of women and the business community, generating employment opportunities for youth, and working towards the welfare and prosperity of farmers.

"At a time when all this progress is taking place, some individuals are conspiring to spread unrest in an attempt to hinder our journey towards peace and prosperity," he said, urging employees and labourers not to fall prey to such attempts.

He also recalled the government's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that despite the risks, the government arranged transport for migrant workers to return home safely, set up quarantine centres, and provided essential facilities. "I appeal to all workers across industrial units to remember how the double-engine government stood by them during difficult times," he added, reiterating that the government remains committed to their welfare.

UP Police files FIR against two social media handles

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police said that it is registering FIRs against two social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the recent factory workers' protest in Noida.

In a statement, police said demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.

They clarified that no firing was carried out during the incident and urged the public not to spread misinformation. "Action is being taken against those spreading false and misleading information and attempting to incite people," the police statement said.

Noida protests

A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision, raising slogans during the protest. Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.

Similar protests were reported from Sector 84, including at a unit of Motherson Group. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9, disrupting movement.

The unrest brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads leading to Delhi during peak morning hours. Long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police has been put on high alert. Authorities have tightened security at key entry points into the national capital, intensifying barricading and deploying additional personnel, including rapid response teams and paramilitary forces, to handle any untoward situation.

Key demands of the protesters

Fair wage revision: An immediate increase in the base salary to reflect the rising cost of living, moving away from the current bracket. Mandatory double overtime pay: Protesters demand that factories adhere to legal mandates providing double pay for overtime hours. Currently, workers allege they are only paid at a "single rate" for extra shifts, if they are paid at all. Strict 8-hour shifts: An end to the forced 10-to-12-hour workdays, ensuring that any work beyond 8 hours is strictly voluntary and compensated fairly. Their other demands include bonuses, weekly offs, grievance redressal cell, timely salary, and salary slips provision.

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