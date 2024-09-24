UP International Trade Show: Noida Police issues 6-day traffic advisory starting today | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UP International Trade Show 2024: The Noida Traffic Police have issued an advisory an advisory for six days in view of the UP International Trade Show ((UPITS) 2024. Traffic restrictions will be in place till the conclusion of the trade show starting today (September 24).

The second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS 2024) is set to take place from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to inaugurate the five-day event.

Routes closed

Commuters travelling in the Noida region must pay attention to the traffic advisory and steer clear of roads with closures and restrictions. Alternative routes and diversions will be in place to ensure smooth traffic flow. The following traffic restrictions will be in effect during the event days.

From 7.00 am to 11.00 pm, heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and nearby roads. However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, will be able to go. No-entry signs will be installed to guide traffic.

Alternative routes

Commuters can take the alternative routes given below:

Chilla Border: Vehicles entering from the Chilla border will be diverted at Chilla Red Light, from where they can take a U-turn and use NH-9, NH-24, NH-91 and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination.

Vehicles entering from the Chilla border will be diverted at Chilla Red Light, from where they can take a U-turn and use NH-9, NH-24, NH-91 and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination. DND Border: Vehicles entering from the DND border can take a U-turn from DND Toll Plaza and from NH-9, NH 24, NH-94 and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination.

Vehicles entering from the DND border can take a U-turn from DND Toll Plaza and from NH-9, NH 24, NH-94 and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination. Kalindi Border: Vehicles from the Kalindi border will be directed to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

Vehicles from the Kalindi border will be directed to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91. Jewar Toll: Traffic heading to Delhi from the Jewar toll on the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to Aligarh from the U-turn before the toll. This traffic will be able to go to the destination via Aligarh, Tappal.

Traffic heading to Delhi from the Jewar toll on the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to Aligarh from the U-turn before the toll. This traffic will be able to go to the destination via Aligarh, Tappal. Honda CL Chowk: Vehicles from Honda CL Chowk heading to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa Roundabout.

Vehicles from Honda CL Chowk heading to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa Roundabout. Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk: Vehicles from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk via Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted to their destination via Tilpata and Sirsa roundabouts toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Also Read: Stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express train in Uttar Pradesh, case filed against unknown persons

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Main conspirator of murder of two RPF constables killed in encounter with STF