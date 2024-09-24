Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express train in Uttar Pradesh, case filed against unknown persons

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. The incident occurred at around 7:20 pm on Monday.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Prayagraj
Updated on: September 24, 2024 9:42 IST
Stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express train
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An incident of stone pelting occurred on the Mahabodhi Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday. The train was en route from New Delhi to Gaya in Bihar. The incident took place near the Yamuna Bridge at around 9 PM on Monday night when a group of youths hurled stones at the moving train. Initial reports suggested a few injuries to passengers, however, the Railways denied it. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against unknown persons in connection with the incident.

The railway authorities stated that no one was injured in the incident. According to the railway, while the Mahabodhi Express was entering Mirzapur station, maintenance staff member CT Ravikesh Yadav reported that a stone was thrown at the guard brake from the south side at around 7:21 PM on Monday. Meanwhile, Guard Mushtaq Ahmed informed the control room that a stone was thrown by an unidentified individual from the south side and also confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Stones pelted on Vande Bharat

A similar incident was reported earlier this month from Bihar's Gaya when stones were pelted on a new Vande Bharat Express train on September 10. In the incident, the window glass of seat number 4 of the second coach next to the engine of the Vande Bharat train was broken. There were no passengers on this Vande Bharat train.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)

ALSO READ: Stones pelted at Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, window broken

