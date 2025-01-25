Noida Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day celebrations | Check timings, restrictions, route plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Republic Day 2025: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of certain vehicles. The advisory will come into effect on the eve of Republic Day at 10:00 pm and will continue to be in force till the conclusion of the programme on January 26, officials said.

According to restrictions any goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi during the time frame for safety reasons.

Route plans

The Noida Police has announced the following route plans to avoid inconvenience to the commuters on Sunday:

The vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla Red Light border will take a U-turn and head towards their destinations via the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Moreover, the vehicles coming to Delhi from the DND border can take a U-turn from the toll plaza there and move towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway and further to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.

Apart from that, the vehicles moving to Delhi from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the river Yamuna and go towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles entering Delhi via Yamuna Expressway to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and further.

What did DCP Traffic say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav said vehicle drivers should follow the alternate route option plans to avoid any inconvenience. He added that the route plan can be changed as per the situation and hence the commuters are advised to follow updates.

